My Lockdown Diary: By Hazlehead Primary School pupil Lucy Harvey

Hi, my name is Lucy and I am 11 years old. I have a twin brother called Thomas.

To keep entertained in these difficult times, I’ve been making hama beads, baking, watching programmes and playing in the garden. I’ve also been calling my friends and grandparents.

I’ve been enjoying the lovely weather. I go for a cycle most days with my family but if it’s not so nice we might walk, or sometimes rollerskate or scoot. We sometimes see people we know, so we stop and talk for a while. Sometimes we go quite far, but sometimes we’ll just go a little bit. Mostly we go up into the woods but sometimes we’ll just stay in the built-up area.

I’ve been home-schooling for roughly two and a half months. I’ve been doing maths everyday, writing, literacy and sometimes PE. Every Wednesday I have a Google Meet with my school friends and class teacher. This is my last term at Hazlehead Primary School and next term I am going up to Hazlehead Academy. Most of my friends are going to Hazlehead Academy but there are a couple going to different schools.

I am mostly happy and excited but a little bit scared too. I don’t know what it is going to be like but I do know that it will be different.

