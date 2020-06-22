My Lockdown Diary: By Hazlehead Primary School pupil Lucas Pilichos

Schools out… but who knows for how long?

I’m Lucas Pilichos, a pupil at Hazlehead Primary School. I have been writing a lockdown diary for 74 days now. It has been really hard not being able to play with my friends during this difficult time.

Writing my diary was a challenge to start with. It was my mum that made me start, I wasn’t so keen but soon after I realised this is such a big moment in history. I have little newspaper cut-outs that I stick into it and write a short paragraph on them. My mum also prints photo strips as a visual memory.

I’ve kept in touch with friends and family through lockdown. We’ve had Zoom chats, quizzes, discos and we also had a social distanced BBQ last week with my grandma and grandad. I have been keeping fit with daily cycles and running training sessions set by Metro Aberdeen Running Club.

I miss playing football most but my dad is a coach for my team CBC Hilton so I’m lucky he will do training sessions, drills and skills with me.

I’m really happy Nicola Sturgeon eased the lockdown restrictions so we can go to somebody’s garden. Now me and my friends can go to each other’s gardens to have a chat or even kick a ball between us.

I don’t know when this might end but I really hope that it’s soon so we can all find a happy place in our new normal.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk