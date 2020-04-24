My Lockdown Diary: By Portlethen Primary School pupil Libby Mclaren

Dear diary

13.3.20: My hands are sore from washing my hands too much but it is to keep Covid-19 away. People are getting ill all over the world.

20.3.20: The schools are now closed. At first, I was excited but now I am sad because I will miss my friends and teacher.

23.3.20: We watched Boris Johnson’s speech. He said we were going into lockdown for three weeks. My mum was crying as she was worried.

Week 1: My mum was home-schooling me, my little brother and sister were crying and running wild, it was hard to concentrate, so different from school.

We made rainbows for our window to tell people to stay safe and thank you to the NHS for looking after people.

We clapped for carers at the door on Thursday.

Week 2: We dropped off some flowers at my grandma’s door. It was hard not being able to go in and give her a cuddle. It’s getting easier to do my schoolwork now. My mum and stepdad still have to go to work as they are key workers. It makes me nervous that they’re out working but I know they are doing important jobs which makes me so proud.

My dad is also still working away on the rigs.

Week 3: Our family holiday to Greece has been cancelled. I am sad but I understand that it isn’t safe to travel just now. Instead we set up the tent in the garden and went camping. It was lots of fun.

Week 4: We painted eggs and rolled them on our daily walk. We also had an Easter egg hunt in our house. I’ve been able to play on my trampoline every day.

16.4.20: I am used to being at home now. It’s nice to do things as a family and play games but I really want to see my friends and other people in my family.

21.4.20: It is my cousin’s seventh birthday. We left her presents at the door and watched her open them through the window.

