My Lockdown Diary: By Leah Murphy

Hi everyone. My name is Leah Murphy and I am six years old.

My school has closed because of the virus called coronavirus this makes me feel sad because I miss learning with my friends in my class.

I miss my teacher Miss Ross too. My clubs are off but I do my dancing online with my teacher Rachael and it is fun.

We have to stay home with our family. My dad has no work so I am happy to see him more.

We go for long walks with my dog Ruby and play games. We have baked cakes and did crafts.

I have learned to ride my bike with no stabilisers and so has my sister Lyla, who is four. I am proud of myself.

My little brother makes me feel crazy. My mum helps me with my school work at home.

I wish I will see my grandad and uncle coco very soon when the virus is gone because I love them and they stay far away in Edinburgh.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk