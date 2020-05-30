My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary pupil Hussein Hassan

Let us go back a week before lockdown.

In the morning I would get up for school pack everything ready for another week of school sometimes we would bike to school have a laugh on the way or even sometimes race! At breaktime I would always group up and we would always play football and score amazing goals we laughed and sometimes we would argue over, which used to annoy me because they would not want to count my amazing goals. After school time I used to have many activities including Cubs, football, swimming, more football, Arabic lessons, and on the weekend football matches with my club and school team.

Once the lockdown was announced life has changed COMPLETELY! I was so excited as there was no school, no commitment to after school activities, more TV and Xbox time, but hold on, this comes with a price.

No football matches on the weekend! No cinemas, no restaurants, Spring holiday trip was cancelled, summer holiday trip is on hold, which means I will not get to see my grandparents this year at all. I do miss my friends in class, football, swimming and cubs. I do miss the biking to school in the morning, the laughs and the races, I do miss the little arguments we had in football, I would rather spend now an hour with friends trying to get the ball stuck on the roof than playing on my Xbox. I really wish this will be over quickly and we can go back to life as it was.

But when you think about coming back after lockdown I would like to think about it as an opportunity to change the way we think. We should now appreciate things we took for granted before lockdown, like spending time with friends, less gaming and TV. I also realised how IT and internet can do amazing things connecting people around the world, I would like to learn more about it in the future. Finally, I appreciate more the effort done by all teachers, coaches, instructors and all the educational system workers for their hard work to create the life and joy we had. Thank you!!

