My Lockdown Diary: By Skene Square School pupil Husaina Godhrawala

Dear Diary,

I am only eight years old and since the day the world was attacked by this invisible “baddie” life has changed.

When we were told schools were closing to prevent infections, I was very sad, I really love my school, my friends and my teachers.

The first few days were normal but then I really got bored as we couldn’t go out anywhere, nor could we meet our friends! I couldn’t understand why.

My parents explained how social distancing is necessary, so online school was really helpful as I kept myself busy with work and learned new things every day.

My mum and dad said to me and my brother Burhanuddin that we have made them super proud by understanding, accepting, adjusting, being patient, cautious, alert, thankful, proactive and creative – and trying to be more respectful, caring and helpful.

I am thankful to our government, NHS, teachers and my family – and especially my mum and dad who are doing their best to keep us safe and happy.

Love Husaina & Burhanuddin

X0X0

