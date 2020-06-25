My Lockdown Diary: By Loirston Primary pupil Harris Neave

Covid-19

Totally unseen

Serious sickness

Came with a quickness

People were lying

People were dying

Kids made some rainbows

The community grows

I live in a town

My life in lockdown

Now no school

Now no pool

Wearing masks

For outdoor tasks

No playing

No nothing

Lots of people sad

Lots of people mad

I live in a town

My life in lockdown

Parties on Zoom

In the bedroom

Grandparents shielding

NHS is now succeeding

Shopping is stressful

You should be blessful

This is no joke, I am no clown

This is my life in lockdown.

