My Lockdown Diary: By Loirston Primary pupil Harris Neave

Covid-19
Totally unseen
Serious sickness
Came with a quickness
People were lying
People were dying
Kids made some rainbows
The community grows
I live in a town
My life in lockdown
Now no school
Now no pool
Wearing masks
For outdoor tasks
No playing
No nothing
Lots of people sad
Lots of people mad
I live in a town
My life in lockdown
Parties on Zoom
In the bedroom
Grandparents shielding
NHS is now succeeding
Shopping is stressful
You should be blessful
This is no joke, I am no clown
This is my life in lockdown.
