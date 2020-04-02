My Lockdown Diary: By Middleton Park Primary pupil Hannah Wilson

My name is Hannah. I am nine years old. I live with my Mum, Dad and my 12-year-old sister Amy.

We have been in lockdown for a week. I’m enjoying some of it because on schooldays I can do my work in peace and finish it. I don’t like weekends though. It’s a bit annoying because I can’t see my friends but I Facetime them a lot.

My Mum has this app called house party and we were talking to our Granny on it. There is a game called Quick Draw on it and we were playing it. I would really recommend this app if you are missing anyone from your family. My granny feels fine. I hope I cheered her up a bit. We have been going for a walk every two days. I really like it because I still get fresh air and it’s like my break and lunchtime at school.

We sadly had to cancel our Easter holiday but we can go next year if this crisis has finished. All my activities have been cancelled. I’m really sad about that. I hope the virus will stop soon so I can see my friends again. I hope you liked reading my report. I appreciate it.

I’m also going to thank the NHS for all their hard work.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk