My Lockdown Diary: By Meiklemill School pupil Fyvie Gault

School stopped suddenly. I used to go to lots of activities – swimming, diving, football, dancing, chanter lessons.

But they all stopped too and we are all stuck at home. There’s me, my mum, my dad, three brothers and two sisters, so it’s a busy house.

We are trying to keep ourselves fit by going out for runs and cycles to Udny Station and around Ellon and I have been doing land training exercises and challenges for my diving club. Grandma and Grumps live close to us, so we visit them too and speak to them from the road.

I have sewed a face mask for myself and my teacher using a sewing machine.

Some nights we play a family game of Kahoot which is great fun. I have been on Skype calls with our class and it was great to see everyone. We have also called granny and granda in Buckie on Facetime.

I have helped mum and dad with the cooking. My favourite to make is toad-in-the-hole because it’s really yummy. I got nominated for an ice bucket challenge. It was freezing, but fun. I nominated my friends Kallan, Clark and Flynn and they did it too.

I have kept up with most of my schoolwork, but the weather has been so nice I would rather be outside.

The best bit of lockdown is getting to spend more time with my family. The worst bit of lockdown is not seeing my friends.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk