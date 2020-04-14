Video: My Lockdown Diary by Heathryburn School pupil Ewan Henderson

My name is Ewan. I am seven years old and I live in Aberdeen with my two mums and I go to Heathryburn School.

In a normal week I go to school to see my friends, I go to football training or go see my grandma and grandad.

I am find it a bit strange that I can’t do any of this because of the lockdown.

I have been doing different things to keep me busy like exercise with The Body Coach.

I have also made a rainbow picture and have been playing with my toys and also wrote a Scottish lockdown poem.

Ewan’s lockdoon poem

All the schools, work and boozers are on lockdoon.

I can gang nae far in this toon.

I cana gang oot tae get some scran.

I cana even go oot and see my gran.

I have tae ate my mummies hame cooked tea.

No more school denners for me.

The ainly time I can go oot is tae walk my dug.

But I hiv tae keep my distance.

So i dinna get this nasty bug.

