My Lockdown Diary: By Newtonhill Primary School pupil Emma Watson

My name is Emma and I am eight years old. I live with my mum, dad and little brother, Adam, who is four.

I’ve been on lockdown for 16 days because Adam was ill so I was off school for a week before it closed.

I have missed not being able to see my grandparents. But I am feeling okay about not seeing my friends as we have been Facetiming and messaging each other. We have done quizzes for each other too.

I have been doing Joe Wicks’ PE in the morning with my dad, and my brother and I play together. I have also been doing a bike ride from my house for six days in a row now.

I feel bad for one of my friends, April, who had to stay in for her birthday; for my cousin, Sam, who is 12 soon, and for my granda who is 70 soon.

My brother and I both have our birthdays in June so we might be able to go out by then. I also feel sad that I’m not at school learning but I quite like home schooling.

During teatime now I always watch the BBC News to see what is happening around the world. I feel awful for my mum because Wimbledon is cancelled and she was meant to be going with her friend for her 40th birthday.

I just hope we can get through this, but the worst part for me is thinking about what will happen in future – will we defeat Covid-19?

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.