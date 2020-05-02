My Lockdown Diary: By Brooke Watt

This year my Easter holiday was different to all the other years.

This is because coronavirus is in Scotland and we are in lockdown. Lockdown is when no one is allowed out of the house. We are only allowed out of the house when we go to the shops or for exercise.

As we could not go anywhere, we set up our big blue tent and slept in there for four nights! On the fourth sleep (well, before we slept) my sister Zara, my Mum and I put up two birthday banners, wrapped a present, drew cards and blew up balloons because it was my brother’s birthday when he woke up!

I felt excited sleeping in the tent. When I woke up, I was very happy for two reasons. The first reason was because it was my brother’s birthday and the second was I could bake bread for everyone. When Leo (that is my brother’s name) woke he got a surprise to find balloons in the tent! When we were inside Leo opened his presents. The one Zara and I gave him was a water gun.

I missed my Grandma and Grandpa. Auntie Claire, Uncle Mick and Conan couldn’t come over from Denmark and Auntie Sophie and Carrie couldn’t come up from Glasgow. I missed my family but I still enjoyed doing lots of things in my house. Hopefully coronavirus stops soon so I can see my friends and family again.

