My Lockdown Diary: By St Peter’s RC Primary School pupil Annesu Jaka

Who knew 2020 was going to be the year all of this was going to happen…

Let’s go back when it was New Year, all the parents drinking, all the children enjoying their gadgets, talking, eating and laughing together, no one even had a clue what social distancing was. It was time to countdown… we all thought it was going to be a great year. I thought to myself, it’s my last year until I go to high school let’s make the most of it. The fireworks spat up into the air. All I could think was nothing could ruin this year.

I was obviously wrong if this is the state we are in now – schools closing, people dying, staying inside during the Easter holidays. Wasn’t the best, got to admit, but we all had to make the most of it. When I heard the schools closing I was so upset I cried for hours wondering if I would complete P7 if I went straight to high school. There was nothing that could make me feel better. I wouldn’t even get to see my friends. I was devastated. But that’s where all the Facetime, whatsapp and zoom all came into place. It wasn’t the best experience but I got used to it.

I think it was Tuesday was the first time I have gotten out of the house to go shopping for groceries. When I hear that schools in some countries are getting back to normal it gives me hope.

