My Lockdown Diary: By Cults Primary pupil Ailsa Macdonald

When lockdown began I was frightened but as we near the end I know that it will not always be like this.

My school is Cults Primary and they are using Google Classroom to homeschool us. I know that home school is important but I wish we were back at school. The amount of technology is so amazing and I don’t know how we would have got through this without it.

Another way my school uses to contact us is using Google Meets but it’s not the same as seeing someone in person. One bad thing about home school is you’re not seeing your classmates but it is a good thing that we are still getting an education. Sometimes it’s hard to concentrate with Duncan, my two-year-old brother, jabbing at my heels.

During lockdown I have never been more thankful for our back garden and our local area, and I am very sorry for the people who live in a flat in central London.

Another good thing about lockdown is that I have a lot of spare time to do things I don’t usually do like baking, cycling and drawing.

I have been cooking a meal every week to help my mental health. I also have a lot of time to read which is great because I love reading. Every day I have been doing a sponsored run. To stay in touch with my family I have been using Facetime and Houseparty. We have already played bingo and done a quiz.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk