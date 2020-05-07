My Lockdown Diary: By Aiden McCarthy

On March 20 2020 the schools shut.

How were we going to learn? When will I see my friends again? Will I be P5 by the time I return to school?

There are so many questions I don’t know the answer to.

Every morning at 9am we log on to Google Meets, have a chat, tell each other how we are and what we’ve had for breakfast. Mr Donald then explains the jobs we have for the day and off we go. Mr Donald is always available on Google Meets, Google Classroom or Class Dojo from 9am to 3pm in case we need help with anything. He’s such a great teacher, even during this difficult time he makes sure we are still learning the best we can.

It was a bit tricky to start with getting the hang of doing all our work online, we do have jotters though so any work we do in our jotter we just send a picture to Mr Donald on Class Dojo. I have really enjoyed the PE jobs that have been set for us. It’s great that we can still be active and keeping fit.

I am really enjoying home learning but I do miss my class and enjoying time with my friends at breaktime and lunchtime.

Hopefully it won’t we long until we can return to school and our normal lives but for now staying home and keeping safe is the most important thing.

