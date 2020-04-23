My Lockdown Diary: By Woodside School pupil Demi-Leigh Macdonald

My name is Demi-Leigh and I am seven years old and I go to Woodside School.

I live with my mum Amy and my stepdad Ross and we live in Sheddocksley.

When I first heard about lockdown and the school closing, I was excited because I would get to spend more time at home with Mummy. Thankfully we moved to a new house just before lockdown with a big garden so I could put my trampoline up and play outside rather than being stuck inside.

I get up in the morning and do PE with Joe Wicks and then I log into my Google Classroom and do my activities that my teacher has set up for me. I find home schooling easier because I prefer to type rather than write and Mummy and Ross are both here to help me.

I am normally finished my work by 2pm and then we go a family walk with my dog Tanya. We go to a nearby field and feed the horses with carrots and apples.

I am missing my teacher and friends but I get to speak to them on Google Classroom and I FaceTime my close friends. I also really miss my grandma and grandad but I get to FaceTime them every day. I am scared for my Grandma as she is working in the hospital but it makes me very proud of her.

One last thing everyone, stay home and stay safe.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk