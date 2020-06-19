My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary School pupil Zoe Murdoch

Everything is normal, I have breakfast get ready for school. My mum is looking after her childminding children.

At school I sit with my friends and get out in the playground with them too. My mum picks me up with my childminding friends, and we go home wash hands and have our snack then we play or do an activity together.

On the teatime news there is a disease in China killing lots of people, they have to lockdown the country, people are wearing masks on their nose and mouth. We hear the disease called Covid 19 is in our country and every night Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon say what is happening and what rules are being made. Now we are told to stay at home stay safe keep 2 metres apart, we are not allowed out to play our school will be closing we can’t visit our family. We are only allowed one piece of exercise a day.

Our teachers set up Microsoft teams to gives us online homework so we can learn at home, the school shuts and its very strange saying bye to my friends and not knowing when I will see them or be back at school again.

Mum has to stop childminding, I’m at home with mum, dad and dogs we have time together we do art activities and walk my dogs, we get my school work done. Bad things are we can’t go anywhere except a dog walk, we can’t see family or friends. Shops , cafes and some work places close. I can only video call my friends I can’t see them.

This disease is scary killing over 39,000 people. All that matters is we stay apart from everyone wash our hands lots wear a mask and we will be safe from this nasty virus. Hopefully we will get back to normal soon and I can see my family and friends again.

