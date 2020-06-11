My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary School pupil Alice Connell

This turned out to be the strangest day of my life. I knew the schools were closing today. I was sad and had to say goodbye to my friends and my teachers.

When the bell sounds at home-time my mum would usually come and find me as she works at the school.

But today was different as my dad came to pick me up instead. He told me that my mum had to go to the hospital in Aberdeen in an ambulance with my grandad. My grandad was 95 years old.

My mum stayed the night with him in the hospital and he passed away in the morning. We were all very sad.

Friday March 27

Today was my grandad’s funeral. He was born in Huntly so that is where his funeral was. I had never been to a funeral before, so it was very strange.

It was held outside in the cemetery with just a few of my grandad’s family there and we all stayed two metres apart. My mum’s brother Peter couldn’t come to the funeral as he lives in Cardiff and wasn’t allowed to travel because of the restrictions. So, I had the job of Face-Timing him so he could be there too, sort of.

Monday June 1

After what seemed like months my nanny was finally able to come round to our house to see us! I was excited but sad that I couldn’t see my grandad.

We had no schoolwork on Monday, and as it was the hottest day, we got our paddling pool out. Me and my sister Abigail went in the pool and our nanny was watching us splashing each other. I had so much fun and I think my nanny did too.

