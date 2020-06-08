My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary School pupil Aiden McGough

Hi, my name is Aiden, I’m 9 years old and I live in Westhill.

We have been in lockdown for a long time now because of the coronavirus so we can help stop the spread of it. I have been at home with my mum, little brother Jaxon and our German shepherd Rocky.

My dad has been stuck at work in Africa for 13 weeks now because of the virus which is sad but we have been having so much fun at home. We get to talk to him everyday and sometimes if his internet is good we get to see him on video call.

We have had lots of movie nights and games nights and days. We even had a mammoth movie night one night and my mum got us up very early at one in the morning so we could watch the meteor shower, then we went back to bed. It was also my brother’s 5th birthday last week and I got presents to open too.

I get schoolwork to do every day off my teachers through teams. I miss all my friends and teachers, Mrs Cooper is fun, I am lucky I have two friends who live next door to me and a friend that lives behind me so I get to see them all the time and we play in our own gardens a lot with them, we are way more than two metres away.

I also get to chat to my other friends every night when we play Fortnite on the PlayStation, we have headphones and mics which is great. We also video call my nan and auntie in Cumbria. I’m very excited because we think my dad gets to come home in a couple of weeks, we have missed him lots. I hope the virus ends soon, its very sad how many people have died.Aiden McGough

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day