My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary pupil Ryan McKenzie

Lockdown has been very strange for me – I have missed my friends and teachers so much, and can’t believe I won’t be in Primary 1 again. I will be a Primary 2 when I go back!

I have got older in lockdown, because I had my 6th birthday. I had the best birthday though, we had a BBQ and we had a sleepover in our caravan in the driveway! I even got a Nerf gun and lots of Lego as presents.

I have been busy during lockdown. We have gone for walks every day, and quite often we walk past my grandma’s house and say hello and give her some shopping. I have been out on my bike a lot, and we have seen deer, cows, sheep and rabbits. We have also done Joe Wicks PE classes in my living room. I have really missed my football, that is what I can’t wait to be able to do again!

Lockdown has been more fun than I expected. I have loved seeing my mum and dad more, because they are now working from home. I know that coronavirus has been terrible and it makes me sad that so many people have been ill.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day