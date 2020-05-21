My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary pupil Rachel McKenzie

When I first heard about the coronavirus, I never thought it would spread so much. But now it is in nearly every country. I can’t believe how much it has changed everything and affected the world. I am really lucky to be at home with my mum, dad, brother, sister and dog. We are staying home and staying safe.

Since the lockdown started, I have been really active and I feel I have got healthier. We go on a lot more walks as a family, because we have a dog called Bob. We take him out every day after we have done our school work. We also try to do a PE class every day. We are cooking a lot more than we used to, I love baking and have been following recipes myself – I have made cupcakes, banana bread, pancakes and peanut butter and jam cake. I love experimenting with my recipes.

We have also planted some fruit and vegetables in my garden, so I am looking forward to seeing if they grow.

I like being at home but I miss my school friends and teachers.

What I find hardest is not seeing my family – my grandma, granny, grandad, auntie, uncle and cousins. I will be so excited when we get back to normal and we can visit them all and have them for a sleepover!

