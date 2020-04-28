My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary pupil Penny Fraser

The Easter holiday was my first break off school in lockdown.

This felt strange because it is new to me. Lockdown means we need to stay inside to keep safe and can only go outside once a day for exercise or to get shopping.

Even although we are in lockdown I still had fun. I made a bug hotel that had a pond with my dad and sister Allie, had an Easter egg hunt in our house and planted some flowers.

We were also lucky to have such nice weather and have lots of butterflies and bees flying around the garden.

For my daily exercise I normally walked my dogs Alfie and Ted. I also went on a cycle ride while my mum ran. We went seven miles and I had a good time.

There were days when I felt disappointed that my younger cousin Zach did not come to visit from Ashtead in England like he usually does.

I miss my grandparents. I get to speak to them on Facetime but it isn’t the same as sleepovers. I have told my granny and grandad that after lockdown I am moving in with them for a year.

I am looking forward to seeing all my grandparents and my friends again. Although I am missing out on things, I know it is more important to stay safe.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society.

