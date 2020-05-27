My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary pupil Libby McKenzie

We have now been off school for more than two months because of the coronavirus. When we first found out we would be off school I was happy, but then I was worried about everybody getting sick.

I am really starting to miss my friends, but I have been speaking to them on the phone and on video chats. We have even had online discos! I am lucky because I have my sister Rachel and brother Ryan to play with.

I have lost two teeth since lockdown began, but luckily the tooth fairy has still been allowed to visit. She only came once though because I lost one of them.

I have been doing my school work at home, but it is sometimes hard. My mum and dad are both working from home and they have a lot of calls. I try to do maths, writing, spelling and grammar. We are also studying minibeasts, and each week we have looked at different ones. My favourite was the worm and I wrote a poem about a worm I saw in a bird’s mouth.

I am missing my family and going away in my caravan.

We had a lot of trips planned with our friends for this year and we might not be able to go.

I have loved going on more walks with my dog and would really love a puppy. I am hoping that we might get one soon.

