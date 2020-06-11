My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary pupil Kai Steele

Hi, my name is Kai and I am aged 10. I live in Westhill, which is outside Aberdeen.

I live with my family and before lockdown started we did lots of different things. I played in a basketball team which was my favourite thing to do.

I would also go to my swimming lessons. We all loved going to the beach with the dog. Everything changed at the start of lockdown. First of all my school closed.

Little did I know that my dining room table was going to become my new desk and my dining room would become my new classroom!

I am so glad to have access to the internet. It has helped me keep connected to all my family and friends and my teacher.

I miss seeing my teacher and my friends every day at school, but I’m really lucky, because Mrs Cooper has made our online learning for our class really fun!

I enjoy logging on in the morning to see what activities she has set for us for that day.

Once lockdown finishes, I am looking forward to getting out with friends and playing again. I am really excited for hot days, when me and my family can have great days out again.

Being in lockdown has really made me appreciate all of the things, that I used to take for granted.

Lockdown has been quite an experience!

