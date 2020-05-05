My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary pupil Joseph Borzoni

My Easter holidays were spent in lockdown.

When we were stuck in our house we played sports with my mum and dad and my brother Daniel. We played rugby, football, basketball, volleyball, obstacle courses. I enjoyed playing volleyball.

We went out for one walk every day. My favourite place to go was the golf course because it was good to run about and there were these hills that me and my brother went up and down as fast as we could about 18 times because it was so fun.

I liked Facetiming Finlay and my family each day. I felt really sad because we planned to go to my grandma and grandpa’s house for a week but because the coronavirus is around we couldn’t go. Sad days. We didn’t get to do the big Easter hunt at my nanas house in Huntly. Instead the Easter bunny came to our house and we had a little mini Easter egg hunt that the Easter Bunny set up for us.

I’m really missing school and my teachers and it’s really difficult not going outside for a lot of walks. I have lots of things to look forward to and I can’t really tell you them all because it could fill my jotter.

Two of the main things I’m looking forward to is my Auntie having her baby and the other thing is my birthday party in October.

