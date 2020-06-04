My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary pupil Isla Thayne

Back in March, before lockdown started, I went to school like normal, played with my friends like normal, and went on holidays like normal. Back then, never in a million years did I think we would go this far. However, everyone knew that lockdown was coming.

When it started, it was fun. I did online work, video-called my friends and spent more time with my family and cats. Even though there were still lots of rules, like stay two metres away from others, we had fun. The Easter holidays were different as well. My parents had planned to go to Liverpool but that, like everything else, was cancelled. Because we didn’t have any schoolwork in Easter, it was sometimes boring.

When the holidays were over, I began to see lockdown as something else. Something negative. No sports, no entertainment, no cafes or restaurants and no get-togethers with friends. I was beginning to miss life before it was ruined by the coronavirus. I have to say, though, that it is fun playing with my friends on Minecraft, but we can do that lockdown or not. When the schools come back in August, I just hope that everything else will open, too!

