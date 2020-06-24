My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary pupil Connor Webster

When we were told there was a virus called Covid-19, it felt like the whole world became worried. I was a bit, but I didn’t know what it was.

But as the sky fell silent and it was all over the news I just knew it would make our lives change and everything is now different.

In school, our teacher helped us prepare for online learning and on Friday March 20, we were sent home with folders of work. This was a really sad day as we said goodbye to our teachers and friends. I felt sorry for my brother as he is in P7 and he will probably miss his visit days to the academy and his P7 party.

That weekend, we sat down as a family and my mum and dad explained to my brother and I what was happening. Together we put a plan in place to stay healthy and keep fit. The school work would take care of itself and we were to do that during the day. But we were worried what would happen to our fitness and the skills we had built up in our sports because they had stopped too.

We start the day with a fitness workout, then do our school work. We do a chill-out activity at lunch then more work. Then on Fridays, we do our goalkeeping sessions online.

My parents set up a mini gym in the garage so we could use that to keep fit.

We also practise our trampoline club skills on the outdoor trampoline.

It has also been nice doing things together as a family. Because we are so busy during the week with all our clubs and sports, it has been nice to go on bike rides, walk the dog, play games, watch a movie or read books.

