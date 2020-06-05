My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary pupil Cerys Thayne

It all started with a little bat. But this bat had a virus. Then the virus started to evolve. The virus jumped like a frog (but way less cute) onto a human and the human got sick. The virus started spreading, so now we are in lockdown because you never know who has the virus and who doesn’t.

Lockdown means that we can’t go out to restaurants, movies or to see friends and family. We can’t even go to school!

During lockdown, we go on lots of great walks. It is actually quite fun because we are the only people there. And it is even more fun because every time we go to get our shoes on, my adorable cat Bonnie jumps into her buggy and we take her out on the walk too! When we get to the park, she even goes on a lead.

Even though that is really fun, my highlight was the marvellous Lyrid meteor shower. The lockdown was actually quite helpful because we didn’t have to get up early to get ready for school, so my mum woke me up in the middle of the night to go watch the meteors. I felt so happy, excited and lucky to see a fast, big meteor with a blue tail! It zoomed across the sky as quick as light! Despite the good times, I was really sad because my ballet exam had to be cancelled. Also my biscuit sales to raise money for Cats Protection had to be postponed, so I felt really frustrated.

Overall my lockdown has been really fun and I’m looking forward to seeing the rest of my family when it’s over.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day