My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary pupil Abby Clark

My Life in lockdown has been good and bad at the same time. I have been enjoying lockdown in many different ways, and not so much in other ways. I have been missing my family and friends.

I have been FaceTiming them, but I still wish I could see them face to face. It has not been all bad, because the lockdown has actually brought good things. I was not doing as much stuff as I do now.

I am a bit worried about lots of things, one is when we go back to school. I will be in P6, I don’t think I am ready for that. I will have a new teacher, but what I am really worried about is that I might get separated from my best friends. I am good at social distancing now, but it will be hard to do this in school when I just want to play!

I have been going on walks, I have been playing my brother’s Xbox with him in our den, I have been baking and cooking with my mum, I am having lots of good fun, but I still can’t wait for the virus to go away.

My home schooling has been going pretty well. I have been doing class meetings with my teacher. My teacher sets up my work every day online, my mum and dad help me to do it. I have been doing fun activities and all the other stuff you think schools might do. Doing more activities online is fun but I want to see my friends instead.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day