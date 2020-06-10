My Lockdown Diary: By Walker Road Primary pupil Aiden Weir Marshall

I am Aiden Weir Marshall and I am in Primary 5 at Walker Road Primary.

When lockdown happened I felt confused. It was scary because things were changing. I didn’t get to go to school and that was weird because I couldn’t see my friends. During lockdown I have been going to the Tullos hub which has changed everything because I see my friends on a video chat.

At the hub I have been doing my school work and PE like rounders and basketball. When we play sports we still keep 2 metres away and we still have fun. Online learning has been good because we have been learning about Space.

On Saturday a real live rocket launched from Florida and I saw it from my garden and it was awesome. It will be exciting to see people again like my cousins now in phase 1. Remember to stay safe.

