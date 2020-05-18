My Lockdown Diary: By Uryside School pupil Isabella Robertson

My name is Isabella Robertson, I am seven years old and I go to Uryside School in Inverurie. I live at home with my mummy, daddy, little sister Sally and my kitten Poppy. My mummy is a physiotherapist at Woodend Hospital. We all clap for the NHS on a Thursday.

I miss school, my friends and my family and I am sad my granny and papa’s golden wedding was cancelled but we have done lots of fun things in the lockdown.

My favourite things have been camping in the garden with my daddy and sister, baking with my mummy and mummy made us all a surprise dinner and we got all dressed up. We have done lots of FaceTimes with my friends and family and we go for a walk, scoot or cycle every day. It’s health and wellbeing week at school and I made a happy jar with happy thoughts written inside.

I hope the tooth fairy still comes in lockdown because I have a very wobbly top tooth!

I am so excited to see everybody again. I am also looking forward to going back to my favourite restaurants and my horse riding lessons when it is safe.

