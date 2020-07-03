My Lockdown Diary: By Tullos Primary School pupil Aisha Teghri

Hi my name is Aisha Teghri and I am nine years old and I go to Tullos Primary School.

I never really understood what lockdown meant but my mum and dad have explained it all to me.

I will never forget March 20 . It was the last day of my primary five year. My brothers left primary six and I was feeling a bit worried.

That weekend my family and I had a really nice chilled-out weekend as it was a lot for us to take in.

My mum couldn’t work anymore as her work closed the same day. We all watched movies, camped out in the living room and had fun.

The first day of home-schooling was quite hard for me and my brothers, a bit stressful for my mum.But we all helped each other and did what we could. We have been doing the work we were giving with help from my mum and my teachers.

My mum reads everything first in the morning and explains what we have to do.

Me, my brothers, mum and dad stayed as a family of six so it was good for me and my brothers as we have a front garden. It has been very hard to stay in and not go out to play with my friends and see the rest of the family. I just miss them so much, especially my grandma, plus going to school. My mum and dad and my older brother have been amazing throughout this.

My mum has been taking loads of pictures of things we have done as she is going to make a photo album for us to look back in years to come.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk