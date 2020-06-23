My Lockdown Diary: By Tullos Primary pupil Eilidh Lutton

My name is Eilidh and I just want lockdown to be finished.

I do my homework and go on Google classroom with my teacher and friends from school. My sister Cailin is my friend sometimes when we don’t fight.

I miss my family lots and had to have my birthday without them but my mum says we can go for dinner with everyone when it’s safe to. I miss not seeing my befriender and not being able to go shopping with my mum.

We have done loads of fun things like go for walks and bake but I want to go back to Tullos and see my friends.

I want this to be over and everyone to be safe and to have my family around me. I miss Tommie and Logan and Jessica. I like going to Erin’s but can’t just now as it isn’t allowed.

I can’t see my big sisters when I want because of coronavirus. I miss Jessie and can’t wait to see her and give her a hug but my mum says not till end of July, it makes me sad sometimes.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk