My Lockdown Diary: By Torphins Primary School pupil Grant MacAulay

Dear Diary, Lockdown was difficult to start with but I am getting used to it now.

Even though we cannot go and see our family I see them more now than I ever did before lockdown. We do lots of video calls and we have a family quiz every weekend with my auntie, uncle and cousins. Video call are lots of fun and it has been funny watching grandpa learning how make them.

Home-schooling is okay but I am looking forward to the summer holidays and going back to school. I miss chatting and playing with all my friends in the playground. Now we can only video call and play online.

It has been quite weird doing almost all of my schoolwork on the computer. Now I have to email my homework instead of just handing it to the teacher.

The teachers have made a fun video for the whole school called “We’ll be there for you”.

Lots of things have changed. For example we used to be in the car two or three times a day. Now we go everywhere on our bikes. I can’t help mum and dad with the shopping but I have more time to help with the cooking.

I hope this is over soon so I can go and see family and play in the park with my friends.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

