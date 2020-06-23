My Lockdown Diary: By Torphins Primary School pupil Elissa MacAulay

Dear Diary,

Being in lockdown has made me a bit scared. I don’t want my friends and family to get ill but staying at home has kept us safe.

I miss my friends and family so much but I do enjoy spending all my time at home with my mum, dad and brother. I had a lockdown birthday which was fun because I didn’t have to go to school. My nana and auntie sang Happy Birthday to me on a video call.

In lockdown I have done a lot of things for the first time like sending an email and making a video call.

Lockdown has also meant I have missed some firsts – first sports day and first school trip.

Doing my school work on the computer is tricky but I like talking to my teacher on the phone.

I like it when we have school out in the garden. We have been spending lots of time in the garden. One night we even camped out there.

I have had lots more time to play with my toys and do arts and crafts. Painting stones was lots of fun. What I am most looking forward to is going to the toy shop so I can spend my birthday money.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk