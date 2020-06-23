My Lockdown Diary: By Torphins Primary School pupil Elissa MacAulay

Dear Diary,
Being in lockdown has made me a bit scared. I don’t want my friends and family to get ill but staying at home has kept us safe.
I miss my friends and family so much but I do enjoy spending all my time at home with my mum, dad and brother. I had a lockdown birthday which was fun because I didn’t have to go to school. My nana and auntie sang Happy Birthday to me on a video call.
In lockdown I have done a lot of things for the first time like sending an email and making a video call.
Lockdown has also meant I have missed some firsts – first sports day and first school trip.
Doing my school work on the computer is tricky but I like talking to my teacher on the phone.
I like it when we have school out in the garden. We have been spending lots of time in the garden. One night we even camped out there.
I have had lots more time to play with my toys and do arts and crafts. Painting stones was lots of fun. What I am most looking forward to is going to the toy shop so I can spend my birthday money.
We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk
Support the Evening Express today.
The Evening Express is committed to providing news to our communities. Right now that’s more important than ever, which is why our key content is free. You can chose to support us and access premium content by subscribing to the Evening Express from just £5.99 a month.Subscribe