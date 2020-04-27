My Lockdown Diary: By Tessa Gover

My name is Tessa Gover and I am four.

I used to live in Cruden Bay with my Mammy and Daddy but we sold our house because we are moving to Ireland soon. We are staying in our flat in Aberdeen now until this virus is finished and then we can go to live with my granny and grandad on their farm.

I miss my grandma and granda and grandma Simpson and my friends and teachers at nursery. I’m sad I won’t be able to say goodbye to them before we go. I do see some of my ballet friends on Zoom when I do my class with Miss Laura.

We like to bake and play and read stories. Mammy let me read Harry Potter because I asked for a very long time. Now I’ve finished and I loved it so I’d like to read the next one but I’m only allowed when I’m maybe five or eight.

I have a new pet ladybird. The first one was called Florence but she flew away so I got another one called Lily Boptail. She’s really fast and has seven spots too.

I stuck a game of Xs&Os on our door and Postie Paul played with me and I’ve been writing lots of letters to lots of people to make them happy. My favourite thing was when we turned our sitting room into a restaurant and dressed for dinner.

I love looking for rainbows on our walks and I’m going to be a ladybird vet and a scuba diver when I’m big.

