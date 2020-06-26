My Lockdown Diary: By Strathburn School pupil Molly Barrie

I am six years old and going into P3 at Strathburn after the holidays.

When lockdown started I was very worried but I read a few stories and mum spoke to school for other ideas to make me feel better and now I don’t feel worried anymore.

We have found many new places to walk that we have not been to in Inverurie before.

On most of them my brother gets wet falling in puddles.

We have done lots of baking, mainly cakes which I love, and planted sunflowers for our neighbours. We painted rainbows on my dad’s car wheels for the NHS.

We sailed boats made out of twigs down the River Don for a race but mum and dad’s boat sank. We won. We camped in the garden one night so we could look out for shooting stars but ended up just me and my dad as my brother wanted his bed.

I didn’t see any but my mum and dad did. My brother is okay but looking forward to playing with my friends again as he gets on my nerves a bit. We have been doing schoolwork at home although I don’t think my mum is a very good teacher.

But the good thing is that we do our school work in our pjs.

I really, really miss school and can’t wait to get back and see my teacher and friends.

