My Lockdown Diary: By Strathburn Primary pupils Cole and Millie Whyte

Since it has been lockdown we have been doing school at home.

We have a garden and play on our trampoline a lot. We like playing on the tree swing and going to the woods for a walk.

We miss seeing our friends at school and the teachers. We made a newspaper for one of our school jobs. It is fun doing school at home because we can do lots of art and even do our maths jobs outside! The best thing is to play with our pets a lot.

We are looking forward to the summer holidays because we will play in our paddling pool – probably every day.

