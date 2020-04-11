My Lockdown Diary: By Strathburn Primary pupil Nancy Buckland

Hello my name is Nancy and I am seven years old.

I like spending time with my family but it’s also a bit scary for me. I am scared of the coronavirus because if any of my grandparents get it they might die. I hope no one in my family gets it.

I like playing on the swing in the garden. I’ve been playing with my family and baking with my mum. I’m so lucky I have a brother and sisters to play with. It was lots of fun when we made the rainbow on the windowsill. It is so exciting, I wonder if it will ever happen again?

I love doing Joe Wicks’ workout with my family, it’s amazing but I still wish we were allowed out. I miss going to school and seeing my friends and going shopping with my mum and taking my big sister Annie to ballet.

My teacher gives Seesaw work every morning, it is an app on the ipad. The work is sometimes tricky but I always get it right in the end.

My little sister has a temperature and cough so we cannot go to the shops but we get milk delivered to the house. I hope she gets better soon.

I also made a sign for my daddy’s work room. It said please knock before entering. Daddy’s work room is in my baby brother’s bedroom.

We had to cancel our Easter caravan holiday but we are going next year.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk