My Lockdown Diary: By Stoneywood Primary School pupil Filip Loll

I have been stuck at home for several weeks. I don’t get to see my friends and family. Everything that has happened is because of the virus.

Everyone is scared of it, but not me (maybe sometimes). I really miss my school and all of my friends.

But that situation has a good side. I like having home learning because I don’t need to wake up early. I can stay in my pyjamas and eat breakfast when I’m doing my school work.

My teacher has nice work for the whole week so it is really good. I have a lot of free time. I can ride my bike and play in the garden with my brothers. We have a lot of time as a family.

I often argue with my older brother but we still love each other. I hope that everything will come back to normal soon.

