My Lockdown Diary: By Stoneywood Primary pupil Maxwell Moncur

My name is Maxwell and I am eight years old.

My teacher told us about the coronavirus. Mum told me that school would be closing before Easter holidays.

Home school is very different. I miss my friends and playing football. I see my teacher on video calls.

Shopping is different too. It has big queues and arrows. We shop for granny and gramps.

I like to play in the garden with mum. We planted some flowers. We bake and I like to crack eggs.

The first thing I will do after lockdown is see my friends.

