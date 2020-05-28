My Lockdown Diary: By Stoneywood Primary pupil Danny Brown

I decided to make the most of lockdown and finally add to my Lego speed champions Lego technic collection.

My Dad and me have had lots of fun building them.

I was so excited to see the end result, especially the Land Rover Defender and Porsche 911 rsr, which took days to build.

I am really missing everyone at Stoneywood school and can’t wait to see them again, especially Miss McGowan and Mrs Morrison.

Danny Brown. Stoneywood Primary School, age 8.

