My Lockdown Diary: By Skene Square School pupil Sayinthan Sasigeehan

It all started after school ended on Friday. School ended and there was nothing to do until it was Monday.

The school was going to be online – like as in online! No playing with friends, no going outside, NO EVERYTHING! Everything was a mess in my mind. Then I thought… why should I worry? All I have to do is get a device. That’s easy! I can just use my Chromebook. So all now I have to do is wait…

Wait some more… And I felt excited and enthusiastic. The trouble was that there were two of us – me and my brother. However, we only had one device.

Then our mum said to get the old iPad. We haven’t seen them in two years! I quickly rushed to the box that had them. Finally! Two days zoomed past, now it is Monday, the first day of online school. At first I was confused and baffled what to do, then I saw the homework. It took 10 minutes to find it. First thing was the Google Classroom guidance and agreement which is just accepting all the rules about online schooling.

The first month there was online schooling I didn’t go anywhere, just stayed at home. I pleaded to go outside but my mum insisted no. All I wanted was some fresh air since I’ve been locked up in a cage. Finally, she let us out. It was so refreshing. My routine is breakfast, school, playing outside, additional work, dinner.

