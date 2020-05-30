My Lockdown Diary: By Skene Square School pupil Alefiyah Karimbhai

Hi my name is Alefiyah Karimbhai and I am eight years old. I go to Skene Square Primary School. I hope this report finds you safe and well. It has been a strange couple of months for us all having to alter our daily routines.

I can ride my bike confidently now. I have become very professional riding it and doing few tricks with my bike. My father has taken us for cycling every evening for exercise and fresh air to improve our mental and physical wellbeing.

Although things have been different for these last few months, I have been keeping up to date with my learning in maths, literacy and ICT via Google Classroom with my mum. I have gained many new skills such as typing professionally on laptop, stitching my own rainbow corn, making handmade games such as Congkak – also known as Mancala – and Mikado the colored stick game.

My sister and I have done some fitness challenges like push-ups, high knees, step-ups, squats, star jump and half split during fitness week for online taekwondo with my black belt academy.

I have done a few taskmaster challenges and doing something I love by my class teacher like creating the most symmetrical plate of food, making the best dancing elephant, yoga, taekwondo, cycling and many more.

I have learnt “our healthy world” where I have explored the human body and done few interesting experiments on heart rate and bones.

Ramadan and Eid under the lockdown have been tough for my family but it helps us understand past hardships.

I can’t celebrate in full rituals and traditions yet I still believe everyone should stay at home and do what the government have said.

Stay safe and stay healthy.

