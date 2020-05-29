My Lockdown Diary: By Skene Square pupil Sakina Karimbhai

My name is Sakina Karimbhai, I go to Skene Square Primary School and I am seven years old. This lockdown process has been tough but provided opportunity for growth.

During the lockdown I have started keeping my own log, The Diary of Quarantine Kid. I use Google classroom homework in the morning until lunchtime every day.

I have learnt about different spring animals and birds such as Arctic tern, sparrows and blackbirds. I have also learnt origami and I have been watching some online art tutorials.

Although times can be hard and negative days can seem never-ending, I always remember my parents’ love and support.

I have focused on my hobbies – reading on Oxford Owl, making videos on Tik Tok, sketching and I wrote a message thanking those who support my school and community.

I have been practising taekwondo online. I have gained skills and done fitness challenges with my master.

I have received a letter from my teachers about doing “mini teacher adventures” and it was really fun doing many interesting adventures with them. It was such a great idea by my teachers.

My school values, teachers’ dedication and my parents’ love will make me more ambitious to make the best out of our situation and be proud of myself in the days to come.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day