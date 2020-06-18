My Lockdown Diary: By Skene Square Primary pupil Havrah Godhrawala

Hello Readers, I’m Havrah, a P7 Head of Family pupil at Skene Square Primary School and very soon transitioning to S1 at the grammar school.

Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown started, I’ve had a few mixed emotions. Before the pandemic occurred, I was very excited and looking forward to the activities and school trips planned towards the end of my P7 year. Not being to see my friends and teachers for quite a while was upsetting and still is.

But having said that, this current lockdown has given me the opportunity to improve and develop a few skills that have been on my list to work on. I have been trying my hand at baking easy treats and decorating my room.

My routine has been to work on my Google Classroom assignments. I would like to share a little secret – I find it fun doing online schooling as you can be in your PJs in the comfort of your own room. Also you can call your classmates while doing your assignments individually like real school!

Please don’t give up hope, be respectful and kind to each other, stay positive and if you know of anyone who maybe going through worse than you, just be kind and supportive and everything will be OK!

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

