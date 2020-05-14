My Lockdown Diary: By Seaton School pupil Emili Suvorova

My name is Emili and I am six years old.

I am in Primary 2 at Seaton School. I haven’t seen my school friends for a long time. I miss my teachers and friends.

I do a lot of homework at home. I like to play games online and practise maths.

I enjoy reading online and do dancing. I do not really enjoy writing, but I must to do all my homework. My favourite homework is drawing posters.

Every evening I walk near the beach with my mum and look at the stars. I hope the stars fall and I make a wish that the coronavirus will pass. I understand this virus is dangerous and I always wash my hands with soap, keep safe distance and use special liquid to kill bacteria. Sometimes I get upset when people outside don’t keep safe distance.

Now I have more free time I try a lot of new things. I cooked cupcakes, pancakes, biscuits, jelly.

I enjoy gymnastics and blow bubbles in the garden because the weather is very good. Until I go to school, I like to wear beautiful clothes and take videos and do nice photos. My videos and photos I send to my grandparents and friends.

I hope that everything will be fine, and that I can walk in the parks, go to the swimming pool and spend time with my friends.

