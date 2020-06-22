My Lockdown Diary: By Seaton Primary School pupil Miley Mitchell

My name is Miley Mitchell and I am 10 years old. I never really understood what lockdown meant but my mum has explained it all to me.

I will never forget March 20. It was the last day of my Primary 6 year. My sister left Primary 7 and I was upset as she was crying because it was her last year at primary school with me.

That weekend me and my family had a really nice chilled out weekend as it was a lot to take in for us. My mum could’t work anymore as her work closed the same day. We watched movies, camped out in the living room and had fun.

The first day of home-schooling was very hard for me and my sister and stressful for my mum. But we all helped each other and did what we could. We have been doing the work we are given with help from my mum and my grandma and my teachers. My mum reads everything first in the morning and explains what we have to do.

Me, my sister, mum and grandma stayed as a family of four, so it was good for me and my sister as my grandma has a garden.

It has been very hard to stay in and not go out to play with my friends and see the rest of the family. I just missed them so much, plus going to school. My mum has been amazing throughout this.

My mum has taken loads of pictures of the things we’ve done as she is making a photo album for us to look back in years to come.

