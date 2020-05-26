My Lockdown Diary: By Seaton Primary pupil Kenji Young

Hi my name is Kenji, I am six years old and go to Seaton Primary School.

I am missing all my friends and all my teachers. I miss my grandma and grandad and my big brother Aiden. I miss my niece Layley. She is six years old too and stays far away. I miss us having sleepovers.

I hope everyone is listening and keeping safe, I just want everyone to smile and have fun again. I look out the window each day where I see my school and remember the funny times with my friends and hope to go back soon but until then my mum is my teacher and that’s cool.

I have made a lot of cakes and dens! The tooth fairy has came twice. I hope she wore gloves and kept her distance. I miss my clubs at school, they kept me busy. I go on long walks for exercise and I enjoy my PE with Joe Wicks every morning. I love Cosmic Yoga and Mr Motivator is funny!

I miss my club on a Friday night at Seaton Church but I am lucky because I can watch Seaton Kids on YouTube on a Friday night.

Every Thursday me, my mum and dad clap for our key workers to show our support.

We hear the boats too!

I hope everyone stays safe and we all get to see our friends and family soon!

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day