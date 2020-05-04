My Lockdown Diary: By Seaton Primary pupil Alice Sousa

Hello, my name is Alice and I will be seven years old in two months.

My school is in Seaton. I am missing my teacher Miss Ross and playing with my friends. It is very sad because of the lockdown, as I cannot travel to Madeira-Portugal and be with my family, but I am with my mom and dad and we are safe.

Since the school closed because of the coronavirus I have been busy, my mum helped me with school work, I did a lot of painting, I learned to do some drawing techniques, play games and I like to make cakes with my mom.

My mummy explained how the coronavirus does not like soap. We need one dish, water, ground pepper, and soap… put water on the dish, then the ground pepper on top, add soap in my finger and put on the dish with pepper.

Guess what happened – the pepper ran away? With this technique I learned we should wash our hands properly. I hope soon everything will be back to normal. Remember to wash your hands and stay at home.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day